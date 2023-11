Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadres.

As per an official notification issued by the Home Department, B.Gangadhar, at present S.P., Mayurbhanj is transferred and attached to State Police Hdqrs..

S.Susree, who is currently S.P., Nabarangpur, has been transferred and posted as SP, Mayurbhanj.

Rohit Verma, at present SDPO, Baliguda is transferred and posted as SP Nabarangpur.