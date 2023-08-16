CHSE Releases Academic Calendar For 2023-24; Plus 2 Exam On Feb 14

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct Plus 2 examination 2024 on February 14. The exam will continue till March 13, stated academic calendar released by CHSE.

The Council on Wednesday released the academic calendar for the 2023-24 session.

The results of the examination will be announced in April last week or May first week.

The form fill-up process for the examination will be conducted between November 10 and November 25 in 2023. Moreover, the practical examination will be conducted in the first week of January 2024.

The examination programme will be out one month before theory examination. The admit card will be issued by December 25, 2023.