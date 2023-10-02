Child Swapping At Capital Hospital: DNA Sample Sent To Forensic Lab; Report In 15 Days

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development in the case of child swapping at Capital Hospital, the DNA sample has been collected and sent to the state forensic science laboratory on Monday.

The blood samples of complainant Pranakrushna Biswal’s wife and baby daughter have been collected and sent to the state forensic laboratory to ascertain the newborn child’s identity.

Dhananjaya Das, Deputy Superintendent of Capital Hospital, said, “As per the law, samples have been taken for DNA test. It will take 15 days for the report to arrive. First, the report will be sent to the court. Then, the report will be sent to the hospital through the police.”

On September 26, Pranakrushna accused the staff of the Hospital of swapping his newborn baby. He filed a complaint with the Capital Hospital Director and Capital police station, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter. In his complaint, he alleged that they were initially informed about the delivery of a baby boy but were later given a newborn girl.

He had admitted his wife Samita to the hospital for delivery early in the morning. At around 10.30 am, the hospital staff informed him and his family about the delivery of a baby boy but when they were handed the child, they found that it was a baby girl, he stated.