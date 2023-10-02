Youth Goes Missing In Kathajodi River In Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth went missing after being swept away in the Kathajodi River near Bidyadharpur in Cuttack district on Monday.

According to sources, the youth had gone to the Kathajodi river banks for a wash when he suffered a seizure, also called a fit, and fell into the water.

The youth was swept away by the strong currents in the river. Though some onlookers tried to save him, but in vain.

The victim has been identified as Chinmaya Pradhan, a resident of the Gopalpur area in Cuttack.

Reportedly, a search operation is underway by the fire and rescue personnel to trace the youth.