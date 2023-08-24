Chess World Cup 2023
Chess World Cup 2023: World No 1 Magnus Carlsen beats India’s R Praggnanandhaa to win title

By Pragativadi News Service
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won the FIDE World Cup final by beating his 18-year-old opponent R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday. The World No. 1 won Game 1 of the tiebreaker earlier in the day.

In the second game of the tiebreaker, the Norwegian pulled off a draw with white pieces to seal the title. The two players had played out one draw each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Carlsen will take home $1,10,000, while Pragg will take home $80,000.

The tie-breaker was divided into three stages, with the first two rapid games fetching each player 25 minutes, with a 10-second increment per move.

International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted: “Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates.”

Praggnanandhaa was the first runner-up. On his way to the final, Pragg ended the campaigns of World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No 3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-breaks. Pragg, who celebrated his 18th birthday during the World Cup, became the youngest player to reach the chess World Cup final.

Fabiano Caruana, whom Praggnanandhaa had stunned in the semi-final, has beaten Nijat Abasov and has taken third place.

World Cup 2023 – Top 4

  • Winner – Magnus Carlsen (Norway)
  • Runner Up – R. Praggnanadhaa (India)
  • Third position – Fabiano Caruana (USA)
  • Fourth Position – Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan)
