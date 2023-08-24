KDM Dedicates Moon Pods To The Nation On Successful Chandrayaan 3 Landing

Mumbai: The nation is in a celebratory mood with its moon mission Chandrayaan 3 making a successful landing. To celebrate this historic occasion and capture the emotions of the nation, leading lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM dedicated Moon Pods to a nation soaring to new heights.

Moon Pods are premium earbuds or wireless earphone with sensor technology for crisp, clear calls and other features including active noise isolation and battery life of up to 20 hours. It offers features like hands free calling, lightweight, noise isolation and all-day battery life on a single charge via the USB Type-C port.

N D Mali, Founder, KDM said, “We proudly congratulate ISRO on the successful landing and for inspiring an entire generation to aim for the moon. We are over the moon and to witness this historic achievement we dedicate Moon Pods to our great nation. Be it the nation’s lunar mission or your life, KDM’s motto of Karo Dil Ki Marzi is the way to go and our Moon Pods will certainly leave 1.4 billion Indians awestruck.”

B H Suthar, Co-Founder, KDM said, “Chandrayaan’s successful landing is a testament to what we can achieve if we have our eyes set on the moon. At KDM, we are committed to our vision of Har Ghar KDM, just as Chandrayaan paves its path on distant shores. The epic achievement is not just a moment etched in India’s glory book but also serves as a potent reminder to achieve greater heights.”

KDM gives lifestyle choices not only for urban consumers but also for semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities with value for money quality mobile accessories. The company hopes to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country and aim to reach over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’. KDM = Karo Dil Ki Marzi. This lifestyle statement is all about the brand persona. Every person aspires to live his life to the fullest but always keeps his desires in his heart due to responsibilities. KDM with its products inspire people to live their life to the fullest through music.

KDM’s array of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments range from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands and earbuds to headphones. KDM as a brand has been established as a leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand. It has a strong distribution network spread across India that has enhanced its journey of building India’s largest and most innovative mobile accessories and lifestyle brand.