Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Traverses Over 100 Metres On Moon’s South Pole

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has traversed more than 100 metres on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update on September 2, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🏏Pragyan 100* Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing. pic.twitter.com/J1jR3rP6CZ — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

The rover is still continuing its journey on the lunar south pole region. After rolling out of the Vikram lander, Pragyan moved southwards. Then, the rover moved southeast, as a result of which it came across a huge lunar crater with a diameter of four metres.

Fortunately, after a series of commands, Pragyan retraced its path to reach a safe area. After retracing its path, Pragyan started moving west. Then, it started moving northwards.

Chandrayaan-3 softly touched down on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, making India the first country to softly land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole. About four hours after the historic touchdown, Pragyan rolled out of Vikram. The next day, the lander and rover payloads were turned on. In just a week of starting operations on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3’s payloads have made groundbreaking discoveries.