PM Modi To Visit Indonesia On Sept 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on 06-07 September 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of ASEAN.

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.