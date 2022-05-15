Centre Extends Wheat Procurement Season Till May 31

New Delhi: The Centre has asked wheat-producing states and UTs with procurement closing dates expiring early to continue procurement till 31st May 2022.

The Ministry of Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs has also directed FCI to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool.

The extended period is expected to benefit farmers. The decision comes in the wake of requests by state governments/UTs to continue the procurement process.

Meanwhile, the procurement of wheat under central pool is progressing smoothly in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23, in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar& Rajasthan.

The wheat procurement under central pool has been less during ensuing RMS 2022-23 corresponding to previous RMS 2021-22, mainly due to the higher market prices than MSP, wherein farmers have been selling wheat to private traders. The Central government had on 13th May decided to restrict export wheat to rein in high prices of wheat, except in case of irrevocable letter of credit and requests from neighbouring/food-deficit countries.

Upto 14.05.2022, a quantity of 180 LMT (corresponding purchase of 367 LMT during RMS 2021-22) of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 16.83 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.36,208 crore.