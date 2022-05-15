Masala Mudhi: Monsoon Is Close At Hand, Curb Your Rainy Evening Hunger Pangs

Bhubaneswar: Monsoon is close at hand and it is natural that food lovers are gripped with a desire to munch upon some savoury, hot and flavoursome snacks best suited to the weather.

A pleasant rainy day wants only a snack which is very versatile. People living in towns, villages and along the lush coastline of Odisha, whip up special snacks during the monsoons.

Mudhi garnished with chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, chillies, coriander, and mint leaves mixed with mustard oil, chutneys and varied spices make for a savoury and healthy monsoon snack.

Mashala Muri can be made in just easy steps. This scrumptious recipe can also curb your evening hunger pangs. Try this famous East Indian snack recipe and relish its spicy and tangy flavours.

Masala Mudhi

Ingredients

6 cup puffed rice / murmura / churmuri

1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

0.5 tsp cumin powder / jeera powder

0.5 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

0.5 tsp aamchur / dry mango powder

0.5 tsp salt

4 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

4 tbsp cucumber (finely chopped)

20 cubes potato (boiled & peeled)

6 tbsp peanuts (fried)

4 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)

2 green chillli (finely chopped)

1 inch ginger (chopped)

2 tbsp tamarind pulp

4 tbsp mustard oil

6 tbsp sev

2 tsp coriander

INSTRUCTIONS