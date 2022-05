Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Andrew Symonds Through His Sand Art

Adding to the millions of heartfelt condolence messages that have come from across the world, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik honoured Australia’s cricket star Andrew Symonds with sand art on Puri beach.

The artist created a sand sculpture of the late cricketer at Puri beach with a message that read: “We will miss you… Tributes to Andrew Symonds”