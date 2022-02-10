Teddy Bear Cup Cakes
Celebrate Your Day With Adorable Teddy Bear Cup Cakes

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: These adorable teddy bear cupcakes will make your loved ones drool. These cupcakes are so much fun to make and eat! let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 450g packet of vanilla cupcake mix
  • 60g butter, softened
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup (160ml) milk
  • 400g bought vanilla, chocolate or salted caramel frosting
  • Chocolate melts, to decorate
  • Chocolate buttons, to decorate
  • Icing eyes, to decorate
  • Chocolate-coated peanuts, to decorate
  • Chocolate writing icing, to decorate

Instruction

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180˚C. Line a 12-hole, 1/3-cup (80ml) muffin pan with paper cases. Make cupcakes using the cupcake mix. Cool completely.

Step 2

Spread the cupcakes with frosting. Use a knife or the back of a spoon to swirl to create a fur effect.

Step 3

Decorate the cupcakes with chocolate melts, chocolate buttons, icing eyes, chocolate-coated peanuts and writing icing to make faces.

