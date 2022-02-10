Celebrate Your Day With Adorable Teddy Bear Cup Cakes
New Delhi: These adorable teddy bear cupcakes will make your loved ones drool. These cupcakes are so much fun to make and eat! let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 450g packet of vanilla cupcake mix
- 60g butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup (160ml) milk
- 400g bought vanilla, chocolate or salted caramel frosting
- Chocolate melts, to decorate
- Chocolate buttons, to decorate
- Icing eyes, to decorate
- Chocolate-coated peanuts, to decorate
- Chocolate writing icing, to decorate
Instruction
Step 1
Preheat oven to 180˚C. Line a 12-hole, 1/3-cup (80ml) muffin pan with paper cases. Make cupcakes using the cupcake mix. Cool completely.
Step 2
Spread the cupcakes with frosting. Use a knife or the back of a spoon to swirl to create a fur effect.
Step 3
Decorate the cupcakes with chocolate melts, chocolate buttons, icing eyes, chocolate-coated peanuts and writing icing to make faces.