Celebrate Your Day With Adorable Teddy Bear Cup Cakes

New Delhi: These adorable teddy bear cupcakes will make your loved ones drool. These cupcakes are so much fun to make and eat! let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

450g packet of vanilla cupcake mix

60g butter, softened

2 eggs

2/3 cup (160ml) milk

400g bought vanilla, chocolate or salted caramel frosting

Chocolate melts, to decorate

Chocolate buttons, to decorate

Icing eyes, to decorate

Chocolate-coated peanuts, to decorate

Chocolate writing icing, to decorate

Instruction

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180˚C. Line a 12-hole, 1/3-cup (80ml) muffin pan with paper cases. Make cupcakes using the cupcake mix. Cool completely.

Step 2

Spread the cupcakes with frosting. Use a knife or the back of a spoon to swirl to create a fur effect.

Step 3

Decorate the cupcakes with chocolate melts, chocolate buttons, icing eyes, chocolate-coated peanuts and writing icing to make faces.