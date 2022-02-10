Rainfall Likely In These Odisha Dists Today, Says IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur across several districts of Odisha.

As per the latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and at one or two places over the rest districts of North Odisha, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri.

Besides, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal today.

The IMD further stated that the Minimum temperature (Night Temperature) is likely to gradually fall by 3 to 5 degrees during the next 3 days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.