BSE Odisha Denies Matric Exam English Question Paper Leak

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has issued a statement denying the allegations of English question paper leak during the annual HSC examination.

The clarification came after the question and answer sheet of the English paper for the Matric exam went viral on social media this morning.

The Vice President of BSE, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, stated that no such incident happened anywhere in Odisha and that miscreants were trying to mislead students.

Mohanty also mentioned that the board has installed AI-powered cameras at the exam and nodal centres to monitor any suspicious activity. In some centres, mismanagement was detected by the Artificial Intelligence, and staff engaged in the conduct of the examination will be alerted.

A video containing the purported question paper of the Matric examination was circulating on the internet in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on Friday, and the Keonjhar DEO transferred the Saharpada centre superintendent following the question leak allegation.