BJD, Oppositions Condemn Heinous Act Of Suspended MLA Prasanta Jagadev

Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling BJD has strongly condemned the act of Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, who rammed a car into a group of people near the Banpur block office in the Khurda district.

Similarly, Opposition parties–Congress and BJP have also condemned the act.

Jagadev, who has already been suspended from the party, because of his such behaviour and the party prays for the quick recovery of all the injured persons.

Addressing a presser, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, “I strongly condemned the act. There is no place for violence in democracy. Such an action of Jagadev is unfortunate and we strongly condemn it.

“We believe the police and administration will take stringent action against the accused. Be it an MLA or a common man, violence is unacceptable,” Patra said.

BJP state general secretary, Prithviraj Harichandan asked the government to conduct a fair and unbiased probe and take strict action against Jagadev.

“Act like this is never done by a person with a sound mind and the only place for such people is jail,” he said.

“Violence is unacceptable in politics. If the legislator himself had done so, it is a very serious and unforgivable crime,” said Congress leader Padmakar Guru.

Reportedly, Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev was hospitalized after being attacked by a mob near Banpur block office in Khurda district on Saturday.

According to reports, Jagadev allegedly ran his car into a group of people who had come to attend the Banpur block chairperson election. Following the incident, at least six persons including women and police personnel were injured.

Enraged of the matter, the crowd pull Jagadev out of his car and thrashed him brutally. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Banpur hospital for treatment. He has been shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. Meanwhile, the locals also damaged his car and overturned it.