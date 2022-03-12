Lenovo ThinkPad E Series Laptops Launched With AMD Processors: Check Price & Specs 

New Delhi: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptops have been launched in Europe. While the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 comes with the possibility to pick from two variants, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 is launched in just one possibility. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 price starts at EUR 719 (around Rs. 60,500), as per the listing on the CampusPoint website, while the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 price starts at EUR 569 (around Rs. 47,850). Both laptops are currently available for pre-order and are expected to go on sale in May 2022.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 features a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor paired with AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop is equipped with a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello technology and a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It also includes a dual array microphone and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth version 5.2, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and two USB Type-A ports. The battery on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 is said to deliver up to 15.8 hours of runtime on a single charge. It supports RapidCharge technology that can charge the battery by up to 80-percent in an hour. Lastly, the laptop weighs 1.67 kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor paired with AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD. The other variant of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 comes with an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor paired with Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop is equipped with a 1080p IR webcam, dual-array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth version 5.2, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 port, a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and two USB Type-A ports. The battery on the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 is said to deliver up to 13.6 hours of runtime on a single charge. It supports RapidCharge technology that can charge the battery by up to 80-percent in an hour.