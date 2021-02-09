BJD MP Sasmit Patra criticizes Centre for neglecting Odisha

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra has again raised the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Odisha in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Urging that the Centre must fulfill its commitment towards the state, Dr Patra said recognition of languages like Sambalpuri, Koshali and Ho must be given on the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Dr Patra said the Centre should set up second AIIMS at Sundergarh district. The BJD MP said the second chamber for Odisha Assembly should be set up for the good of the state.

Dr Patra said as Odisha is a calamity-prone area, the Centre should take the initiative of according special category status to the state. He said 2235 villages in the state are bereft of telephone connectivity and added that Puri should get an International Airport at the earliest.

He also dwelt upon issues like improving of banking density, hike in coal royalty, clean energy cess and coastal highway.