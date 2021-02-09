Vedanta’s Nand Ghar conducts sensitization campaign on World Cancer Day in Kalahandi & Rayagada

Kalahandi: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, observed World Cancer Day. The company organized a two-day program and conducted knowledge-sharing and sensitization sessions covering 50 Nand Ghars (anganwadis modernized by Vedanta) of Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on 4th and 5th February 2021. In 10 of them, awareness sessions on precautionary measures along with vital information were conducted in strict adherence to COVID guidelines. The members and beneficiaries of the remaining 40 Nand Ghars participated virtually.

During these sessions, the cluster coordinators of Nand Ghars interacted with women beneficiaries and front-line workers about various types of cancer, especially breast cancer and lung cancer. Various Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on the topic was shared.The participants were made aware that the disease is potentially curable if diagnosis and treatment are done on time and with proper medical consultation. The precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the disease were also elaborated during the program. Dr. Ruchi Mishra, Medical Officer, District Early Intervention Centre, Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust, Uttar Pradesh, interacted with the participants virtually and gave consultations regarding breast and lungs cancer.

On this occasion, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit said, “At Vedanta Lanjigarh, we have always given priority towards ensuring good health and well-being of the communities around our areas of operations. As part of this effort, we have come forward to make people aware about different diseases on different occasions. I am confident that the knowledge-sharing sessions organized on World Cancer Day have been effective in imparting important and relevant information to the community members about the disease. We will continue to conduct such sensitization programs in the future as well to make our communities aware and informed for leading a healthy life.”

Acknowledging Vedanta’s efforts, Mrs. Jayanti Barik, Anganwadi Worker, Bakatpur Village, Lanjigarh Block said, “These awareness sessions organized by Vedanta were very informative and useful for us. Knowledge on diseases like breast and lungs cancer, which can be avoided by precaution and controlled through timely treatment, is much needed in this region.”

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, quality education, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to a total of 69 villages in Lanjigarh and nearby areas, benefiting about a lakh people in a year. It empowers more than 3000 women from 305 self-help groups (SHGs), provides healthcare services to about 30,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 2800 students, has planted more than 5.4 lakh trees in the community, and built 500 plus infrastructural projects at community level.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.