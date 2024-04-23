Bhubaneswar Sizzles At 41.8°C By 2:30 PM; Heatwave To Sweep Odisha Till April 27

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in several districts of the state Tuesday and Bhubaneswar turned into a boiling cauldron as the day temperature soared to 41.8°C by 2:30 pm, the regional Met centre here said.

Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperatures are very likely to be 40°C or above at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 2 days, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

However, Due to the likely interaction of the middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower-level moist air from the Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions will become favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning and Isolated rainfall over the districts of Odisha within the next 2 days, the IMD added.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during the next 24 hours at many places over the districts of Odisha and a slight fall by 2-3°C thereafter, the IMD said.

Check IMD’s weather forecast for the next 5 days:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2024): ORANGE WARNING(BE PREPARED)

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada.

Yellow Warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Nuapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam & Gajapati.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2024) Yellow Warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Nuapada.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam & Gajapati.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2024) Yellow Warning:-(Be Updated)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Nuapada.

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2024) ORANGE WARNING(BE PREPARED)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khorda.

Yellow Warning:-(Be Updated)

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day-5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 28.04.2024) ORANGE WARNING(BE PREPARED)

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Khorda.

Yellow Warning:-(Be Updated)

Hot & Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.