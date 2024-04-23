Five Migrants Die While Trying to Cross English Channel from France

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least five people died while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain off the coast of northern France on Monday night. A four-year-old girl child is believed to be among the deceased said a local charity.

The migrants set off from a beach near the French town of Wimereux, navigating through a bustling waterway in the hope of reaching British shores.

Local authorities have launched a rescue operation, deploying helicopters and boats to search for survivors. Approximately 100 migrants have been rescued so far and are now aboard a French naval vessel. They are expected to be transported to the port of Boulogne shortly. The exact number of migrant boats that attempted the crossing remains unknown.

The area around Calais in northern France is a popular departure point due to its proximity to Britain. In 2023, French maritime authorities reported that around 36,000 people risked the dangerous crossing in small boats.

This incident comes in the wake of a contentious bill recently approved by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The bill aims to deport certain individuals who enter the UK illegally, in an attempt to discourage migrants from undertaking hazardous Channel crossings in overcrowded and unsafe inflatable boats, often seeking asylum in Britain.