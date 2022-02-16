Bhubaneswar: 106 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 956 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 106 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 106 COVID-19 positive cases 27 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 79 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 956 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,756 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 5,532 are active cases while 149,031 persons have recovered and 1172 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

