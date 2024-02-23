BHARAT TEX 2024 To Be India’s Largest Global Textiles Mega Event: Rachna Shah

New Delhi: With over 22 lakh sq ft exhibition area spread across 2 venues at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, participation of buyers from 100 countries and over 100 international speakers, Bharat Tex is set to be India’s largest Global Textile Event.

This was stated by Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles in New Delhi today. The 4-day event beginning Monday, February 26 will be formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Being organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Bharat Tex is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment and with an overarching focus on sustainability and resilient supply chains.

The 4-day event promises to be a tapestry of tradition and technology, attracting, besides policymakers and global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 50,000 trade visitors.

An exhibition spread across nearly 22 lakh sq ft of area and encompassing the entire textile value chain, will help position India as a global powerhouse in textiles, showcasing its capabilities and generating momentum throughout the entire Indian textiles ecosystem.

The Bharat Tex exhibition features Apparel, Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings, Fibres, Yarns, Threads, Fabrics, Carpets, Silk, Textiles based Handicrafts, Technical Textiles and many more. It will also have a retail High Street focusing on India’s fashion retail market opportunities.

Other attractions of the show will include dedicated pavilions on sustainability and recycling showcasing actual work done by individual industry as well as clusters like Panipat, Tirupur and Surat, an Indi-Haat showcasing India’s traditional sector of Handicrafts and Handlooms, over 10 Fashion shows spread across 4 days on diverse themes ranging from Indian Textiles Heritage to sustainability and global designs.

Bharat Tex will also feature art demonstrations by master craftsmen, interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations and showcase of global fashion trends.

It will also feature a global scale conference with 350 speakers to deliberate on issues and challenges faced by the global textiles industry and India’s strengths that can be leveraged to address these issues.

Over 40% of all sessions will be focused the three pillars of Sustainability, Resilient Value Chains and Indian prowess in global Textiles industry.

There will also be 3 Country Sessions and 5 State Sessions on opportunities, investment and trade besides sessions on Global Mega Trends shaping the future of Textiles industry and Factory of the Future with emphasis on AI and Block Chain based smart manufacturing.