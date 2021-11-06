Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen seeks approval for paediatric use of Covaxin

Washington: Ocugen Inc., Bharat Biotech’s partner for USA and Canada for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin said it has submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the jab for paediatric use.

The approval request is based on results of a Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial conducted by Bharat Biotech in India with 526 children 2-18 years of age, which demonstrated comparable neutralising antibody response as seen in a large adult Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in India.

Covaxin was recently awarded Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organisation (WHO).