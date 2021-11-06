Nayagarh: Man Hurls Bomb On Elder Brother

Nayagarh: A person on Friday hurled a bomb at his elder brother following a fight at Bahadajhola village under Odagaon police limits of Nayagarh district over a family feud.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Nayak.

According to reports, Pradeep Nayak allegedly scolded and thrashed Dilip for beating his (Dilip) daughter. Bearing a grudge over the matter, the accused hurled a bomb on Pradeep at around 8 PM yesterday. Consequently, Pradeep sustained grievous burn injuries on his waist.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital. On receiving information, Bahadajhola Police Outpost in charge reached the spot and detained the accused for interrogation.