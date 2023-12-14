‘Baseless Political Stunt’: Biden As US House Approves Impeachment Inquiry

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday formally authorised to proceed with the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden with Republicans united behind the effort despite the lack of evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrat, reported Reuters. The President has dismissed the inquiry, and called it a “baseless political stunt”.

The chamber, controlled by the Republicans, voted 221-212 along party lines to initiate a probe to examine whether Biden improperly benefited from his 53-year-old son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, the report added.

The report said the step was taken hours after Hunter Biden refused a call to testify behind closed doors. The inquiry, according to The Guardian, can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

Meanwhile, reacting to it, the US president questioned the priorities of the Republicans and said, “Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,” as quoted by The Guardian.

Biden is seeking re-election in 2024 against, possibly the top Republican contender, Donald Trump.