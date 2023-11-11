Banned firecrackers Seize in Cuttack

Cuttack: Huge quantity of banned firecrackers has been seized by police in Jagatpur of Cuttack district and arrested three firecracker sellers.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Roul of Padmapur, Kasia Malik of Mahajanpur,Keshab Chandra Samal of Satyabhamapur.

Being informed about the firecracker sellers, the police raided on the shops and seized about ten bags of crackers, three bags of hydro bombs, 250 pieces of rockets, six bags of flower pots,50 pieces of shorts and one bag of tree bombs.

These explosives produce high bursting noise and release harmful gases. Hence, these have been banned.

The police have filed a case against the three sellers and forwarded them to the court on Thursday.