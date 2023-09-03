Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah To Miss Nepal Clash Due To Personal Reasons

In a major setback for India ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal, it is being reported that star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the team’s Group-stage clash. The fixture is slated to be held on September 4 (Monday).

Bumrah will miss the match due to personal reasons and has already returned to Mumbai. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the Indian pacer will return to be with the team for the Super Four stages in case India manage to qualify for the same.

With Bumrah missing for the Nepal match, Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah in the side. Shami was picked by many as the first-choice player in the XI for the match against Pakistan but Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being the management’s preferred pace-bowling choices with the needle tilting in favour of Thakur because of his added batting advantage.