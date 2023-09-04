Sudanese army says 16 civilians killed in attack in Khartoum

Sudan: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said 16 civilians were killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum.

The army said on Sunday that the RSF carried out “indiscriminate shelling” on Karari and Wad al-Bakhit neighbourhoods in northern Omdurman, northwest of the capital city, killing 13 civilians and wounding multiple others.”The militia also attacked Al-Maseed area (south of Khartoum) and opened fire randomly on the citizens, killing three civilians,” the army said in a statement.

It added that clashes also took place between the two forces in Al-Shajara area, south of Khartoum, resulting in the killing of five RSF fighters and injuring six others, Xinhua news agency reported.The RSF, instead, accused the SAF of bombarding residential neighbourhoods in Nyala, the capital city of South Darfur State in western Sudan, killing 14 civilians and wounding dozens.

The paramilitary forces said in a statement that 60 of its soldiers were killed on Sunday during the attack at the SAF’s Engineers Corps base, west of Omdurman city.Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.More than 4.5 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan due to the conflict, according to the latest update by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.