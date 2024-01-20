Article 370 Teaser out! Yami Gautam ready to deliver another solid performance as an intelligence agent

Yami Gautam is one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, and her work speaks the volumes. The actress had a fantastic 2023 with some of the biggest blockbuster films ‘Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga’ and one of the most successful films of 2023, ‘OMG 2’, which earned 150 crores at the domestic box office. Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga also made its names on the list of IMDB’s most popular Indian film of OTT releases.

Continuing her blockbuster cinematic journey in 2024, the actor is ready to start the year with a bang with Article 370. The teaser of her highly anticipated film has been released today.

‘Article 370’ is said to be another exciting film from the leading actress, and the teaser promises another solid performance combined with the adrenaline rush, thrills, and powerful content. The actor will be seen in the action-packed avatar in the political -action- thriller film, which is inspired by true events. As seen in the teaser, she will be seen playing the character of an intelligent officer for the first time on screen, and her electrifying look promises a completely different shade of performance from her previous releases.

The teaser looks outstanding and increases curiosity for the film, which will release in cinemas on February 23, 2024. Yami’s character has an emotional quotient too in the film, and she perfectly seems to embody the character’s personality. Her intense look is sure to win hearts upon the release of the film.

The genre is completely new for Yami Gautam and she seems to be effortlessly transformed into the character she is playing in Article 370. Her portrayal and raw look is sure going to be a major driving force of this realistic film.

Talking about the film ‘Article 370’, the film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Production, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

The film, directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, features an ensemble cast alongside Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will be also seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.