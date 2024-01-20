Puri Gajapati Meets Odisha CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

This meeting followed the much-awaited inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri, which took place two days earlier.

During the meeting, the Gajapati Maharaja expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the project and discussed the culture and traditions of Lord Jagannath with him.

Also, VK Pandian, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, was present.