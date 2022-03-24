Another 73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

10 from Kendrapara

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Gajapati

8 from Ganjam

6 from Baleswar

5 from Khordha

5 from Koraput

4 from Cuttack

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Jajapur

1 from Anugul

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Rayagada

1 from State Pool

With another 73 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,750, said the H & FW Dept.