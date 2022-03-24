Another 73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Ganjam
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Khordha
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Jajapur
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 73 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,750, said the H & FW Dept.