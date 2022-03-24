Alia Bhatt’s Shares Sister Appreciation Post For Shaheen Bhatt: See Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress on Thursday morning shared an appreciation post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared an unseen pic of herself with Shaheen wherein Alia was dressed in a floral printed dress, while Shaheen opted for a magenta coloured outfit. Alia wrote, “Sister appreciation post. I love you @shaheenb you make everything better”.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is slated to hit the screens on March 25. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-talked-about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.