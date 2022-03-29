EOW Nabs Fraudster-Duo From Mumbai For Duping Bhubaneswar Realtor

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday arrested two persons from Mumbai in connection with a case of fraud.

The arrestees have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Girija Shankar Pandey and Sarman Singh Tomar.

According to EOW officials, one Ashok Kumar Singh filed a complaint against Rakesh Pandey, Sarman Singh Tomar and seven others alleging cheating to the tune of more than Rs 2.02 crore on the pretext of funding Rs 100 crore for his business.

The duo has been booked under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 B of the IPC. The duo was produced before the Metropolitan magistrate, Holiday Court, Bandra and brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of transit remand for production before the Ld. SDJM, Bhubaneswar, the EOW stated.

Singh’s real estate business in Odisha was severely affected during Covid 19 pandemic and he was in need of money for the business. When he could not arrange any Bank finance for his business, he sought funding from other sources. During June, 2021, he came in contact with Pandey.

Tomar runs an illegal Hawala business in Mumbai and Pandey is a notorious extortionist having numerous criminal cases against him in Maharashtra and UP. “During the investigation, many incriminating documents/articles such as Debit cards, Credit cards and Cheques of different Banks, mobile phones, one ‘GLOCK’ pistol with 8 rounds of live ammunition and cash of Rs 50,000 have been seized from the possession of Pandey.

Pandey’s involvement in other such cases is under verification. Efforts are on to identify/arrest the other accused, the EOW stated.