All sea beaches, water bodies in Ganjam to remain out of bounds for public

Ganjam: All sea beaches in Ganjam such as Gopalpur, Sonapur, etc. & other major water bodies will remain out of bounds for public from today till Jan 17.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken in order to avoid large gatherings during upcoming festivals and to ensure Covid-19 protocol.

This has been informed by Ganjam Collector.

With 33,553 recoveries and 483 deaths, Ganjam district has 417 active cases.