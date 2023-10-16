A Viral Thread! Fired Starbucks Employee Leaks Coffee Recipe

A former employee from the globally renowned coffee chain Starbucks has caused quite a stir on social media for leaking detailed information about the company’s elaborate menu of coffee concoctions, which Starbucks is known for.

“A Starbucks employee got fired, and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You’re welcome,” wrote X user Kalyan. The user also posted the photos leaked by the ex-employee.

A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you’re welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023

These pictures contain the recipes for white chocolate mocha, coconut milk vanilla latte, iced caramel macchiato, cold brew with cold foam, and much more.

This post was shared on October 14. It has received more than nine lakh views since being posted. More than 21,000 others have also liked the share. Many people expressed their opinions in the post’s comments area as well. A few people also mentioned that this post has been bookmarked more than 20,000 times.

This event is not unique because several other Starbucks employees who had their employment terminated also posted the company’s menu on TikTok. These discoveries have given coffee lovers worldwide a better understanding of their favorite drinks.