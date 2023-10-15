9 year old girl child, engaged in child labour, rescued

Bhubaneswar: A 9 years old girl child has been rescued by the joint rescue Operation of Access to Justice team of Ruchika Social Service Organisation and Chandrasekharpur Police yesterday from the house of one Subhendu Pattanaik and Lopamudra Pattanaik, Plot No. VIM-328, Sailashree Vihar.

It is learned that the child belongs to Joda , Keunjhar district and she has lost her father. The mother was initially working in the employer’s house earlier at Joda. The child was studying in Class-3 at her village school.

The employer trafficked the girl in the name of putting her into the school but employed her as child labour at their home. As the child says, she was cleaning utensils, making jhadu pochha in the home and helping the employer in other household chores.

After rescue, the child has been produced before a single member of Addl. Child welfare Committee in the evening and by order of Addl. CWC, she was placed at VJSS Open Shelter. Counseling is going on. Ruchika will file an FIR in the Chandrasekharpur Police station.