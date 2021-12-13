9-Month-Old Boy
Representative Image
State

9-Month-Old Boy Stolen By Neighbour In Dhenkanal, Rescued

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Dhenkanal: A 9-month-old boy, who was allegedly stolen by a neighbour in Jiridamali under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district, has been rescued. Besides, two persons including a woman have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Nalini Maharana and Mirza Maiundin Beg.

According to reports, Maharana had lifted the 9-month-old son of Sabi Pradhan yesterday and had sold him to Mirza at Jiridamali forest.

On being informed, Kamakhyanagar Police registered a case and rescued the child from Mirza. Later, the two accused persons were arrested under relevant Sections of IPC.

PragativadiNews 9726 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 2 =

Breaking