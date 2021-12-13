India Successfully Tests Long-Range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo

Balasore: India on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore. During the test, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated.

A defence official said the weapon system is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy.

This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies like two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances.

A number of DRDO laboratories have developed various technologies for this advanced missile system.