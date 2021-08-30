50 Transformed High Schools In Ganjam’s Hinjilicut Dedicated By Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated all 50 transformed high schools in Hinjilicut in Ganjam district. Today, in the fifth and final phase, he inaugurated 10 more schools transformed under 5T initiative.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished all the students success in their lives. The chief minister said he had spoken to students from various schools at the five-day event in Hinjili and Sheragarh and noticed their outlook. The Chief Minister said that he felt that the school transformation program had created a lot of confidence among the children. The Chief Minister was overjoyed to know that the new environment in schools has also brought about a change in the minds of children.

Congratulating the children, the Chief Minister said, “I have full confidence in you. We believe that one day you will grow up and do good deeds and increase the glory of the Odisha.”

“Children, you go ahead, my wishes and blessings are always with you,” the chief minister said.

Advising the teachers on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the transformation program has increased the responsibilities of the teachers. He advised the teachers to guide the students and ensure that they avail all benefits of the transformed environment.

The schools that were inaugurated today were:-