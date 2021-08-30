New MGR system of OPGC inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC).

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra flagged off the coal rake movement on this MGR from Manoharpur coal mines of Odisha Coal & Power Ltd (OCPL) in Sundergarh district to OPGC’s IB Thermal Power Station at Banharpali in Jharsuguda district.

The Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system is a dedicated rail transport line between the coal mines of OCPL and IB Thermal Power Station (ITPS) of OPGC for hassle-free coal transportation, enhancing fuel security to the power plant operated by OPGC.

Manoharpur coal mines was allocated to OCPL in 2015 to cater to the coal requirements of power generating units of OPGC.

The ITPS to Manoharpur mines MGR line is 47 kilometres long, while the track including loop lines and sidings is 66 kilometres, which makes it one of the longest MGR systems in the country.