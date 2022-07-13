436 Panchayats In Odisha Have No High Schools: Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 436 panchayats in the State have no high schools, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in the State Assembly.

While replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi today, Minister Dash said that the State has 8076 high schools and 436 panchayats have no high schools.

He stated that primary schools in these panchayats are being transformed into high schools.

He, however, added that new high schools are being set up based on requirements with the approval of the Central government in panchayats which have no high schools.