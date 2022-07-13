GotaGoHome Trends In Maldives As Sri Lankan President Flees Country

Male: Following the flight of Srilankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Maldives, Maldivians began trending #GotaGoHome on Twitter on Wednesday.

Gota Go Home” is the rallying cry of the anti-government demonstrations in Sri Lanka. If the trend is anything to go by, many in the Maldives are standing in solidarity with their neighbours across the pond and demanding that the Sri Lankan president be sent back to his country post-haste.

According to local media reports, Maldivians and Sri Lankan expatriates are protesting near the Maldives President’s home, urging authorities to expel Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the island nation.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced that he would step down on Wednesday amid mass scale protests against him that saw protesters storming the presidential palace and other key government institutions over the weekend. However, hours before he was due to hand in his resignation, the 71-year-old fled Sri Lanka for the Maldives, along with his wife and two bodyguards.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.