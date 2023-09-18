Pre-book the iPhone15 series at Croma; price starts @Rs 79,900

Pre-book the iPhone 15 series at Croma stores for just INR 2,000 and avail of no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and more offers and discounts on full payment on the day of delivery. With the entry of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series in India, there is yet another reason to cheer for tech geeks and mobile phone enthusiasts. With Croma, be amongst the first to pre-book the much-awaited iPhone 15 series from 15th September 2023 across Croma stores and croma.com.

The Newphoria iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will all be available at Croma from 22 September 2023.The customer shall receive the pre-booked products on 22 September 2023, and all Croma stand-alone stores will open at 8 AM on the sale date.

For the first time, Croma is offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win tickets to Croma Cruise Control 4.0 aboard Cordeilla Cruises if you pre-book your iPhone 15 series in the first four days from Croma stores and croma.com for all customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat, between September 15 to September 18, 2023. Pre-booking shall be open across all stores and the website till 21st September 2023.

Another exclusive pre-booking benefit is the Express Delivery provided by Croma in select cities, which is not available with any other electronics retailer. Customers can pre-book the latest iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2via the Express Delivery option and be the first to get their hands on the latest iPhone withearly access from Croma in select cities.

The iPhone 15 series comes with a new contour edge design and vibrant color options; the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Black, Green, Pink, Yellow,and Blue, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available in their all-new Titanium finish in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, Black Titanium colors. All the variants will be available at Croma for pre-booking.

Get access to these latest features by pre-booking the iPhone 15 series starting at INR 79,900* at Croma with various finance schemes to choose from featuring No-cost EMIs up to 24 months, various leading Bank offers on Credit and Debit cards, Exchange benefits up to INR 6,000*, and Cashback offers up to INR 5,000*.

Making the buying experience seamless for its customers, Croma is also offering flat 10%* on select Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans while pre-booking the latest iPhone 15 series.

Croma brings together the whole Apple ecosystem under one roof, providing shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Croma experts in-store and expert advice to help make an informed decision, curating the best deals & offers customized according to the customer’s needs.

Join Croma in embracing the future with the Newphoria iPhone 15 series. Have your best Apple experience coupled with amazing deals and offers at your nearest Croma store or on croma.com!