2 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the State Capital in the past 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), one new case was detected from quarantine centre while the other is the local contact. Besides, 10 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th Feb (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/9fwm2tTHcP — BMC (@bmcbbsr) February 11, 2021

With the fresh case, the total case rose to 31,923 while 31,510 persons recuperated from the disease. Meanwhile, the active case now stands at 145.