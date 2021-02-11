Odisha Civil Services Exam 2020: Last Date Of Registration Extended, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today extended the last date of Online Registration/ Fee Payment/ Application Submission for the upcoming Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCS), 2020.

“In view of the technical glitches resulting in many aspiring candidates experiencing difficulty to make submission of their forms and as per the advice of the technical team, the Commission has ordered to extend the last date of registration and online payment of fee from 11.02.2021 to 22.02.2021 and last date of online submission from 18.02.2021 to 02.03.2021,” a notification stated.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission at www. opsc.gov.in.