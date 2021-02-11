Five Amazing Reasons To Add Peanuts To Your Diet

New Delhi: Peanuts are an excellent plant-based source of protein and high in various vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. They can be useful as a part of a weight loss diet and may reduce your risk of both heart disease and gallstones. However, being high in fat, this legume is a high-calorie food and should not be eaten in excess.

Here are the benefits you must know about

Good For Heart

The presence of high levels of monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats in peanuts help to keep your heart healthy. Oleic acid in peanuts also helps to lower the bad cholesterol and in turn, increase the good cholesterol levels in the blood, only to prevent coronary artery disease and strokes by promoting a healthy blood lipid profile.

Brain food

It is due to the presence of vitamin B3 or niacin that helps improve the functioning of the brain and further boosts memory. They also contain a flavonoid known as resveratrol that helps in improving blood flow to the brain.

Aids weight loss

The combination of fiber, fat, and protein in peanuts helps keep you full for longer and lowers your appetite. This way, you skip the unnecessary hunger pangs and crave less for junk food that further leads to weight loss. Peanuts are also a good source of energy that helps increase the metabolic rate.

Helps deal with stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety are two symptoms of depression; thanks to the amino acid is known as tryptophan present in peanuts, which helps in releasing serotonin, a brain chemical that is involved in mood regulation. This compound further helps in keeping you calm and mentally aware.

One of the best snacks for diabetics

Peanuts make a great snack option for diabetics due to the presence of manganese, a mineral that plays an important role in metabolizing fat and carbohydrate, calcium absorption, and blood sugar regulation. They are known to have a low glycemic index that makes it a perfect go-to snack for diabetics.