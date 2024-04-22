17 Cities in Odisha Record Max Temp above 40°C, Bhubaneswar Hottest with 43.8°C

Bhubaneswar: Thundershowers across the state on Monday have brought a brief respite from the sweltering heatwave conditions for the people of Odisha, reeling under the hot and humid weather conditions for the last seven days.

According to the IMD regional centre here, the maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at 17 places in the state. Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature rising to 43.68 °C today.

‘Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind, wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph and scattered to Isolated rainfall over the districts of Odisha within next 3 days,” the IMD said.

As per the IMD observation, at Paralakhemundi temperature was recorded at 42.9 °C, Baripada at 42.6 °C, Nuapada at 42.4 °C, Kendrapara at 41.8 °C, Jagatsinghpur at 41.6 °C, Bhadrak & Jajpur at 41 °C, Boudh at 40.8 °C, Balasore & Angul at 40.7 °C, Chandbali & Talcher at 40.4 °C, Cuttack at 40.2 °C, Malkangiri & Dhenkanal at 40.1 °C, and Nayagarh at 40 °C.

Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperature is very likely to be 40°C or above at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 2 days, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

“Due to likely interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level moist air from the Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions are becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind, wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph and scattered to Isolated rainfall over the districts of Odisha within next 3 days,” the IMD added.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientists, heatwave conditions prevailed over the districts of Khordha, Kendrapada, Jajpur, and Jagatsinghpur districts today.

It’s the 8th day in a row of heatwaves in the state. Odisha has already witnessed 10 heat wave days against normal days of 1 to 3 Days for April 2024. Last year 5 heat wave days were realized in April, the IMD scientists added.