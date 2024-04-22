RCB’s Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, & PBKS’s Sam Curran Fined For Code of Conduct Breaches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakh and batter, Viral Kohli, 50 per cent of his match fees, while Punjab Kings captain, Sam Curran, has been penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for their respective offences for Code of Conduct breach, the IPL announced on Monday.

Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Du Plessis was fined Rs 12 Lakh, the IPL said, in a press note.

Besides, RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024.

“Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL said.

Similarly, Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s IPL match against the Gujarat Titans at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 21, 2024.

“Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL added.