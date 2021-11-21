15 ministers to take oath in Rajasthan today

Jaipur: As many as 15 ministers—11 cabinet ministers and four ministers of state—will be sworn-in on Sunday as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will reshuffle his cabinet after the Congress sought to ease tension between the senior leaders of the party.

The new Rajasthan cabinet will have 12 new faces, including five ministers from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle. Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s “loyalists” MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh, Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.

Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were sacked as cabinet ministers along with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July last year.