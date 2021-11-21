Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today

Mumbai: The Indian Navy will on Sunday commission the INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first ship of Project 15B, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest at the ceremony.

According to a statement on Saturday, the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam will reaffirm India’s presence amongst an elite group of nations with the capability to design and build advanced warships.

Besides indigenous equipment in the ‘float’ and ‘move’ categories, the destroyer ship is also equipped with major indigenous weapons such as indigenous medium range surface to air missile systems, surface to surface missiles, torpedo tubes and launchers.